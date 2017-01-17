Focus On Entrepreneurship – Business Dev’t Ministry Told

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal – Minister of Business Development designate

Ato Gaisie, Chief Executive of Entrepreneurship Foundation, has called on the newly-created Ministry of Business Development to focus on the development of entrepreneurs.

According to him, focusing on the development of entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary support would help to create more jobs for people in the country.

In an interview with BUSINESS GUIDE, he said in the developed world, entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy and that could be replicated in Ghana.

Mr. Gaisie was of the view that President Akufo-Addo should have added entrepreneurship to the Business Development Ministry to make it one body.

“I think that it should have been Ministry of Business and Entrepreneurship Development so that they will have the mandate to develop and help entrepreneurs to grow. Entrepreneurs can be the backbone of this economy if government pays attention to them,” he said.

Mr. Gaisie also proposed that the new Ministry must coordinate the activities of Youth Enterprise Support (YES), which was established to assist young Ghanaians with creative and innovative business ideas and plans to achieve their full potentials.

He advocated the introduction of entrepreneurship to the syllabus at the Senior High School (SHS) level by the Education Ministry.

This, Mr. Gaisie said, will enable the students to have business ideas and pursue them when they complete school.

“Training students to become entrepreneurs is necessary because our children will come out of school with the requisite knowledge and ability to establish their own businesses,” he said.

cephrok@yahoo.com

By Cephas Larbi