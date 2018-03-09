FOCOS Gets New Children’s Block

The dignitaries on an inspection tour of one of the rooms on the children’s block

The Foundation of Orthopaedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) Hospital has commissioned a new children’s block.

The 16-bed facility, consisting of an adjoining learning centre to cater for the children’s classroom, recreational and social activities, was sponsored by Wayne and Claire Heyland, philanthropists from the United States of America.

The new block further augments the already 70-bed capacity ward that provides patients with orthopaedic conditions and premium healthcare delivery.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FOCOS Hospital, Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Heylands for their belief in the work that FOCOS does and for supporting them financially to treat patients from across Africa.

He said it was through such great support that children who otherwise would have been left hopeless are given life-transforming treatments at FOCOS.

“We have embraced this journey with hope and we will not stop,” Prof Boachie-Adjei added.

He explained that the hospital has very ambitious expansion projects ahead, adding that very soon structures will be springing up to facilitate capacity building in orthopaedic care within and outside the country.

“When you look on your side, there is a five-acre of land that has been set aside for future expansion into a FOCOS institute for capacity building, education and training and conference centre,” Prof Boachie-Adjei said.

He also expressed his gratitude to other sponsors who have been of immense help to the hospital.

Mr Heyland, who graced the occasion with his wife, was excited about the impact FOCOS was having in the lives of its patients, especially children who are in desperate need of healthcare.

He said the construction of the block shows there are people who are working with passion and “Claire and I, our money would be nothing without you here.”

The Chairman of the FOCOS Board, Ambassador Fritz Poku, urged the management of the hospital to continue maintaining the facility as they have done to the other wards for it to help more children in future.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri