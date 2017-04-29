Flush Out Goro Boys – Minister

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

DEPUTY MINISTER of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has asked the management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to help government to flush out middle men, popularly known as goro boys, out of all the Authority’s offices across the country.

He said albeit the government is devising a mechanism to flush out goro boys who sometimes issue fake licences at the various DVLA centres, the deputy minister urged the staff and the management to play active role in the move.

Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover said government would be playing its part with the enforcement through sensitization and the enforcement agencies to help generate the right revenue.

He warned that any staff or member of the management who would connive with the goro boys would be made to face the full rigors of the law.

The deputy minister of transport made the request when he toured the Tema office of the DVLA in the Greater Accra Region to familiarize himself with the activities of the entity.

The Authority has been complaining about the influx of the goro boys. They are said to interrupt the work of the DVLA by harassing clients and intercepting documents from them, supposedly to be sent to the officials.

Daniel Osei-Abio, Manager of the DVLA in Tema, mentioned that the DVLA is determined to rebrand its image in the eyes of the public.

He therefore, appealed to clients to desist from dealing with third-party people rather than officials of the Authority for any assistance.

“We have security personnel roaming on the premises ready to assist clients as to where and how to get their documents. DVLA has also established a premium service to assist clients with any information and work,” he insisted.

But the minister was of the view that embarking on image rebranding exercise must commence from within the Authority, adding, “If you want to change the perception out there about DVLA then come home so that those within engaging the people should be arrested and dealt with.”

He was certain that until erring staff of DVLA are arrested and made to face the full rigors of the law, the illegal activities will still continue.

Mr Titus-Glover noted, “It is a network with some staff within; you see people all over the place thinking they are smart and not ready to help the president achieve its aim. These people must be dealt with seriously.”

From Vincent Kubi, Tema