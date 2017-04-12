Flowking Stone Has A Bright Future – Dr Oteng

FlowKing Stone (left) presenting his award to Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Chairman of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has congratulated Flowking Stone for winning the hiplife song of the year with his song ‘Go Low’ at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

Dr Oteng advised the award-winning artiste to stay away from complacency in order to attain global stardom status in his career.

The chairman of Angel Group gave the advice when the musician presented his award to him at his office in Kumasi.

According to him, Flowking Stone is blessed with an amazing music talent, “so with hard work, dedication and seriousness”, he would chalk higher feats.

He added that Flowking Stone wrote his name in the history books by emerging as winner of the hiplife song of the year award during the 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He described Flowking Stone as a humble and respectful young chap, reiterating that the musician has a bright future ahead of him.

On his part, the award-winning artiste stated that Dr Oteng’s word of advice has been taken; assuring that he would remain disciplined in order to attain global status.

Flowking Stone won the award with his ‘Go Low’ song which received massive airplay and reviews.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi.