I Am Fixed And Stronger…Says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken to social media to give an update on his knee ligament injury.

The Swedish striker posted an image of what appeared to be hospital tags around his wrists accompanied by the caption: ‘Fixed, done and stronger.’

‘Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game together soon.’

The wrist bands in the photograph show the date of last Friday 28 April on them, supposedly when the striker was admitted for knee surgery.

The upbeat message comes hours after his agent Mino Raiola denied suggestions that the injury was career-ending.

Raiola reported on Monday that his client had undergone surgery at a specialist facility based in Pittsburgh and described the procedure as successful.

‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY,’ Raiola said in a statement.

‘The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh.’

Ibrahimovic injured his knee during last month’s Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht as he suffered ligament damage following a nasty-looking fall.

There had been concerns that the serious nature of the injury could spell an end to the 35-year-old’s glittering career.

Ibrahimovic’s first season in the Premier League has been a success – with the veteran scoring 28 goals this season in all competitions including a brace in the EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

The Swede’s importance to the team is highlighted by the fact that he has 18 more goals than any other United player this season – Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata all have ten.