‘Fix Our Roads’

Vice President Dr Bawumia and Nana Nteboah IV

The Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Nteboah Prah IV, has appealed to the government to help fix deplorable roads in the area.

According to the chief, the bad roads are adversely affecting economic activities in the ancient mining town and its environs.

He also appealed to the government to help revive state-owned mining companies in the area which are on the verge of collapse, including Prestea Sankofa Gold.

He indicated that for about a year now, workers of Prestea Sankofa have not been paid.

He also made a passionate appeal to the government to speed up the process of lifting the ban on small-scale mining to enable genuine and licensed small-scale miners to begin their work since that sector employs the majority of the people in the mining town.

The divisional chief made the appeal when the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Prestea as part of his Ramadan tour of the Western Region on Sunday.

Nana Nteboah Prah commended the NPP government for introducing pro-poor policies, including the free senior high school policy and the Nation Builders’ Corps and called on the unemployed graduates in the area to take advantage and apply.

The Vice President assured the chief that the Prestea roads would be fixed and indicated that he would inform the sector minister about the revival of the state-owned mining companies for action to be taken.

From the palace, the Vice President and his entourage joined Muslims at the Prestea Mosque to pray.

He called on Muslims to use Ramadan to pray for President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana.

“As we pray for various favours and blessings from Allah, I would kindly request that we also pray constantly for our nation, its peace and development,” he indicated.

“We want to make sure we create jobs for our youth. But we are asking for prayers. We are asking for peace in Ghana. We are asking for peace between all the religions.”

The Vice President assured the Muslim community that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would fulfill the promises made to Ghanaians, especially the Muslim community because President Nana Akufo-Addo is a man of his word.

He indicated that the government had established the Zongo Development Fund to help people in the Zongos.

“The passage of the Zongo Development Fund law will make sure that every year funds are allocated from the budget for this fund, and we will see a lot of development in the Zongos.”

He revealed that the NPP administration had implemented the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and restored the allowances of teaching and nursing trainees,’ among others.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a man of his word. He is a man who keeps his promises, and I am assuring you that we are working hard to ensure improved living standards for all Ghanaians,” he added.

He, therefore, called on the people to continue to support the President and the government in their quest to develop the country and improve the country’s economy.

From Prestea, the Vice President and his entourage moved to Tarkwa Central Mosque in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to observe the Maghrib prayer with the Muslims in the area.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Mireku Duker, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for visiting his constituency as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Prestea