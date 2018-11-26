Fist Of Fury Electrifies Chorkor

Moses Foh Amoaning

Residents of Chorkor, a suburb of Accra, left the Extra O Park last Friday thrilled due to some exciting bouts in the Fist of Fury Day 4 Bout.

Originally scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena, organizers of the fortnight boxing league moved it to the fishing community.

League convenor Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, in a post-event interview said, “The last-minute decision to move the venue to Chorkor has really paid off, you can testify from the massive crowd.

“We thought it prudent to bring the sport to the doorsteps of the people; they love boxing and the boxers also didn’t disappoint. The competition is gathering momentum by the weeks, and we are gradually achieving our target of keeping the boxers on their toes, thanks to our sponsors.”

Akotoku Boxing Gym’s Michael Nelson overpowered Attoh Quarshie Gym’s Derrick Mensah, while Samuel Yaw Addo also from the Attoh Quarshie Gym won his bout against Alfred Kotey of Akotoku.

Shakur Samir from Akotoku Gym defeated Ebenezer Quarshie of Attoh Quarshie, with Issa Inusah of Attoh Quarshie getting a walkover in his bout.

In other bouts, Joseph Akai Nettey of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won his bout against Justice Crabbe of CSPY.

Michael O. Dorku, CSPY was declared winner due to the disqualification of his opponent, Chibeli Zentele of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Mohammed Aryeetey of Sea View defeated Goka Isaac of PPBAO, with Bawa Sherif of Wisdom Gym defeating George Fahd of Seconds Out Gym.

Suleyman Tetteh of Wisdom Gym triumphed over Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out, while Christopher King of Seconds Out dominated Lawrence Thompson of Wisdom Gym via second round doctors’ stoppage.

Seconds Out’s Holey Dogbeto recorded a win over Bernard Ankrah of Wisdom Gym via first round TKO, while Theophilus Allotey of Sea View recorded a split decision win over Abraham Lamptey of PPBA.

Gabriel Cofie of Sea View defeated Emmanuel Acquaye of PPBA, with William Attoh of PPBA displaying brilliantly to overcome Francis Bugri of Sea View.

Popular musicians, Pappilon Blood, Sean Paul and Survival, entertained the fans in the free show dubbed, ‘BOXBIZ.’

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), George Lamptey, expressed satisfaction with the event.

The event, sponsored by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), was put together by Sports & Leisure Services (SLS) in collaboration with Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), GBF and TSEL.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum