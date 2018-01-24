First Sky Rejoices

Eric Seddy Kutortse, Executive Chairman of First Sky addressing the Evangel Assemblies of God Congregation On Sunday

Management and staff of First Sky Group (FSG) have organized a day’s praise and worship session to thank God for His blessings and mercies upon the Group over the past 15 years of its existence.

As part of activities marking its 15th anniversary, the board of directors, management and staff of the Group, joined the congregation of the Evangel Assemblies of God Church at Adabraka, Accra, on Sunday, January 21, in a special worship session.

The church had joined worshippers in the previous week at the Accra International Conference Centre for a thanksgiving service to mark the 15th anniversary.

Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, in a brief statement during the occasion, was full of praise to the Almighty God for His grace and mercies upon the company.

He seized the opportunity to urge all and sundry “to give not only in abundance, but in scarcity,” adding, “The benevolence exhibited by the company over the years is not as a result of the abundance of riches, but it is in obedience to the Lord’s word, especially in Genesis 22.”

The executive chairman underscored that over the years, FSG has been engaging in various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company, he indicated, for instance, played a significant role in addressing some of the social and environmental issues in the country.

Mr Seddy Kutortse stated that in 2011, brand new pickups and 15 sets of musical instruments were delivered to various churches across Ghana.

Furthermore, in 2016, the Group paid off all hospital bills of patients on dialysis at the Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to the tune of GH¢620,000 and also donated GH¢2 million as an endowment fund for the treatment of all patients on dialysis at the unit and “to date an additional GH¢3 million has been donated to the fund.”

FSG operates in various sectors such as construction, hospitality and insurance.

It owns the Volta Serene Hotel, Ho, as well as a commodity company.

Ghana Beyond Aid

Mr Kutortse lauded the President’s initiative to move Ghana Beyond Aid, stating that it should not be a matter of political debate, but should be seen as a must for a sovereign country like Ghana.

‘Ghana Will Rise’

At its thanksgiving service at the Accra International Conference Centre, President Akufo-Addo expressed the hope that Ghana, in the midst of the challenges it has faced over the past years, would rise and occupy its rightful place in Africa and the world at large, if the needed business environment was created.

In view of this, the president reiterated his government’s resolve to create an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish and invariably create jobs for the teeming youth.

According to Nana Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is poised and ready to support individuals and companies that will position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that have been created through socio-economic policies such as the ‘One District, One Factory (1D1F),’ ‘Planting For Food and Jobs’ and all the initiatives that have been rolled out by his government.

“That is why the Bank of Ghana has revised the minimum capital requirements for banks in order to make funds available to the private sector to drive the kind of inclusive and sustainable growth that is required in the country,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.

The President was represented by Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

By Melvin Tarlue & Gibril Abdul Razak