The First Meet The Farmers Conference

The Patron and chief guest H.E Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone and Hamriya Free Zone Food Park, has praised the very first Meet The Farmers Conference as a great initiative that will connect African farmers to the GCC market.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Meet the Farmers Conference where we will showcase Hamriyah Free Zone’s Food Park and offerings to the Food and Agri Business Community of Africa. We give our full support to investors and look forward to strengthening the trade and cooperation between UAE and Africa,” said Al Mazrouei.

The two day conference that will take place on Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd November at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah aims to provide a platform for African Agro producers to meet GCC top buyers and investors for trade opportunities and exchange of knowledge to promote innovation in the agriculture sector.

Farmers will also get to share their inspirational stories of humble beginnings to large-scale exports and how societies gain from the entire food chain.

Speakers will discuss health requirements on food import, procurement policies and best practices as well as Islamic laws on farming among others.

Key speaker Mr. Bing Zhao, Director World Food Program – Purchase for Progress said, “It is a great privilege to be representing the UN World Food Program (WFP) at the Meet the Farmers Conference. I see this as an opportunity to forge new partnerships and engage in dialogue with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector. Leaving no one behind is a core WFP responsibility. To this degree, providing smallholder farmers with an entry point into formal markets and the necessary capacity to increase their yields is fundamental in alleviating poverty and contributing to food security.”

“An event like this is very important in growing the awareness within the Middle East that Africa can supply high quality agri products to the market,” said Ingrid Van Ginkel of Verde Beef Ltd.

Crenov8 DMCC, the organizers of the conference, expect over 100 exhibitors and are excited to be connecting African farmers to the GCC market.

The previous Global Business Forum on African in Dubai attracted more than 1000 participants and saw over 100 bilateral potential business talks which were held at the event.

To sign up and know more about the event, visit www.mtfc.crenov8.com or call +971 4 5144 558

Contact: Ola Kalu

Tel: +971554657352

Email: ola.kalu@crenov8.com