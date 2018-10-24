First Lady Sports Programme Beneficiaries In China

The delegation in a group photograph with Ambassador Edward Boateng

A delegation of fifteen (15) participants made up of school children from Ghana has arrived in China to begin a Sports and Cultural Exchange Programme.

The programme is under the auspices of First Lady Rebecca Akufo’s Rebecca Foundation and its Chinese partners.

The beneficiary students were drawn from SOS schools in Tamale, Kumasi, Tema, Asiakwa and other parts of the country.

This arrangement represents the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the Rebecca Foundation, the Ministry of Education, the Education and Sports Bureau of Lincang and the Qingdao Belt and Road Collaborative Innovation Centre when the First Lady visited China last year.

The delegation, upon arrival in China, was met at the Beijing Capital International Airport by Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng.

They were hosted to a brief reception and taken on a tour of the Embassy and offered some rudimentary knowledge about China by staff of the Embassy.

The Ambassador told the students to be worthy representatives of Ghana, and conduct themselves with respect and civility.

They then proceeded to Qingdao, where they were met by officials of the Qingdao Licang Experimental School, the venue for the Sports and Cultural Exchange Programme.

From The Sports Desk