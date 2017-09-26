First Lady Saves Nigerian Girls

ASP Regina Eleanor Mintah

Two Nigerian girls, who were trafficked into Ghana to engage in prostitution, have been saved by First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Nkechi aka ‘Obolo’ and her son, Emmanuel David aka ‘Ndubisi, both Nigerians, trafficked the girls to Sokoban Wood Village in Kumasi to engage in prostitution.

The Office of the First Lady in Accra has provided the two girls, aged between 17 and 23, with shelter.

Obolo and Ndubisi have also been arraigned before court based on a directive from the office of the First Lady.

ASP Regina Eleanor Mintah, the Ashanti Regional Anti Human Trafficking Unit Commander, refused to disclose the identities of the victims.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, she said Ndubisi had been remanded into prison custody for two weeks by the Circuit Court in Kumasi.

She said the same court, presided over by Ekow Mensah, had granted Obolo bail on health grounds to reappear in court in two weeks’ time.

ASP Mintah disclosed that Obolo and her son, Ndubisi, are Nigerians who operate a drinking bar and restaurant at Sokoban Wood Village in Kumasi.

She said the mother and son also use the social media to lure young Nigerian girls to Ghana with a promise of securing them decent jobs.

Ndubisi, the police chief, managed to convince the young girls to travel to Ghana.

The accused persons therefore took care of their travel expenses.

Upon their arrival in November 2016, Obolo and Ndubisi could not provide the young girls with the decent jobs.

They allegedly forced the young girls to engage in prostitution and kept the proceeds.

After realizing that Obolo and Ndubisi were just using them to make money, the young girls fled from Sokoban Wood Village in Kumasi to Accra.

Luckily for the young girls, they met one of the security personnel of the First Lady and narrated their ordeal to him for immediate assistance.

The First Lady’s Office was informed about the case and quickly ordered for the arrest of the suspects to face the law and provided shelter for the girls.

ASP Mintah said her unit quickly raided the Sokoban Wood Village after they were informed of the unfortunate case by the Office of the first lady.

During the dawn raid, which took place in July, this year, Ndubisi was arrested but Obolo was nowhere to be found, the police officer noted.

She said the police later managed to arrest Obolo.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi