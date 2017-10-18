First Lady Raises gh¢270,000 For CHPS Compound

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

HFC Bank and Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation have through charity donations raised GH¢270,000 for the construction of Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound for the Nyanshegu community in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The amount was arrived at after a month-long cycling fundraising campaign by HFC in support of the initiative by Infanta Malaria, an organisation working to prevent malaria among mothers and infants.

The group has been working over the years in various regions of the country to reduce the malaria burden of the country through private partnerships, with the recent one being an eight-day 688 kilometre fundraising cycling journey from Tamale to Accra.

A short ceremony was held at the Office of the First Lady in Accra to show appreciation to donors and the 12 cyclists, including icon cyclist Issah Mohammend, and Board Chair of HFC Bank, Charles Zwennes.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, handing over the medals to the cyclists and donors, expressed her appreciation for their support in a cause that is very dear to her heart.

She said the foundation she chairs has made significant strides in malaria prevention over the years, adding that the concept of a CHPS compound plays a central role in the fight against malaria.

The first lady added that the participation by private organisations in the governance and provision of essential services to people was crucial, citing the new maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as an example.

“Imagine what we could achieve as a country if all corporate institution and individuals get involved in the provision of essential services,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, thus, called on Ghanaians and corporate institutions to build the spirit of volunteerism and social responsibility so together the private and government can build this nation.

Mr Zwennes, in his remarks, highlighted the power in people coming together for a common cause.

He said the donation which came from the staff, customers and friends of HFC in cash, logistics and labour is what has seen the birth of the initiative.

Mr Zwennes, in turn, thanked all who supported the HFC and Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation in the initiative that would save lives of mothers and babies.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri