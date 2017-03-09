First Lady Pledges Support For Women Empowerment

Rebecca Akufo-Addo (3rd left) with Samira Bawumia (4th left) Hajia Alima Mahama (2nd left) Dr Joyce Aryee (2nd right and special guests at the event

First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has pledged to push for the progress of women by advocating for more females in political decision making processes.

She said more female voices were needed in decision making for women to achieve gender parity and economic independence in the country.

Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that the country can achieve gender parity when women speak up and share ideas on how to empower them, change their lives and those of their families and society in general.

“We cannot exclude the group that is more than half of Ghana’s population from political decision making,” she observed. “That is no way for us to develop,” she added.

The first lady made this statement when she hosted some females in politics, academia, medicine, arts, religion, business, judiciary, agriculture, telecom, manufacturing industry and civil society at her residence in Accra as part of activities to commemorate the 2017 edition of the International Women’s Day which fell yesterday.

The celebration themed, “Be Bold for Change,” brought together women from various walks of life to share ideas on how to advance gender parity in Ghana.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, addressing the audience, paid tribute to the many women who had made great contributions to inspire others and gotten the country closer to gender parity.

“It is important that as we forge on we pay tribute to women like Nana Yaa Asantewa, women MPs of the First Republic like Susan Alhassan, Sophai Doku, Grace Ayensu and seven others.

Esther Ocloo of Women’s Bank International; Millicent Dankwah, Ghana’s first female pilot; Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who led the fight for women economic empowerment; Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, first female Chief Justice; Madam Joyce Bamford Addo, first female Speaker of Parliament and Madam Frema Osei-Opare, first female Chief of Staff, were also mentioned by Mrs. Akufo Addo.

She however, indicated that despite the progress of women in gender parity, some barriers, including customary laws that discriminate against women in ownership of land, lack of financing and necessary support to participate in politics, represent the glass ceiling for many women.

She thus, called on women to come together to break the barriers that limit the realization of their dreams, indicating that others had set the pace.

Although she acknowledged that the task is not easy, Mrs. Akufo-Addo was optimistic that Ghanaian women are up to it.

“We should be the shoulders that other women stand on; we should be the voices for those who have no voices; we should be the army that fights to save other women,” she urged.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former first lady of Ghana, touted the ability of women to bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s politics when given the opportunity, highlighting the need for such opportunities to be given to women.

“Attaining parity in decision making is not only a right women deserve, but more importantly, it will provide a balance that more accurately reflects the composition of society and is needed in order to strengthen democracy and promote its proper functioning,” she added.

Mrs. Lucy Quist, MD of Airtel, Ghana; Chief Justice Georgina Wood; Dr. Joyce Aryee, founder of Salt and Light Ministry; Mrs. Lawrencia Simpson and Ms. Leticia Brown also made presentations on harnessing the potential of women in law, the world of work, the church, sustainable development and access to finance.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri