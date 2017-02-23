First Lady Pledges To Help The Vulnerable In #IpledgeGH Tweet

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has pledge to help the less fortunate in society, especially women and children, as part of the “I Pledge Ghana” Campaign introduced as part of Ghana’s diamond jubilee celebrations.



President Nana Akufo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo began the campaign on Twitter by pledging to provide equal opportunity and prosperity for all.

I pledge to help the less fortunate in society; especially women and children. #iPLEDGEGH

What do you pledge ?✨🇬🇭 — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) February 23, 2017



The initiative introduced by the 60th Independence Anniversary Planning Committee is to encourage every Ghanaian to pledge to do something beneficial towards the growth of the country.



Ghanaians, according to the anniversary planning committee, are to join in the campaign by taking a picture of themselves on social media with their pledge with the hashtag #iPledgeGH.

-Classfmonline