First Lady Launches Project To Generate Girls’ Interest In ICT

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo (arrowed), the First Lady, with participants after the ceremony

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has launched a project which is aimed at generating the interest of girls in the field of Information Communications Technology (ICT).

Dubbed “Girls Can Code,” the project aims to train 300 girls and 20 teachers from 10 senior high schools in the 10 regions of the country within two years.

It is an initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Advance Information Technology Institute- Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (AITI-KACE), Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HACSA), DreamOval, Soronko Solutions and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The beneficiaries of the training would be equipped with the development of ICT programmes, codes and applications, as well as entrepreneurship.

Value of Internet

At a ceremony to launch the project in Accra yesterday, Mrs Akufo-Addo re-emphasised the role of ICT “in this evolving world,” stating that, it could be used to improve women’s economic outlook while addressing the gender gap in IT.

She said the emerging digital economy offered developing countries, such as Ghana, an opportunity to take a leap in development by transforming the economy into a high value added, information and knowledge-based economy.

Therefore, she indicated that the project would no doubt offer the girls an experience in ICT which would encourage them to consider a future in technology.

“As more women understand the value of the Internet and ICT in terms of sustainable livelihoods, they will improve their quality of life and become more productive members of society. Ultimately, we will be developing young girls to be critical thinkers and creators of technologies and inspire them to develop their full potential,” she stated.

The First Lady further noted that incorporating ICT into the educational system was one sure way of improving the quality of education in the country, adding that the Internet was a resource for empowerment, restoration, and self-development.

Bridging the gap

A Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, in his address, said in spite of the several benefits offered by the ICT industry, women still remained less significant in the industry, hence admonishing the project beneficiaries to take the programme serious.

Introducing girls at an early age to computer science, he noted, would help to bridge the gender gap in the ICT field in the country.

He added that the country now “has a vibrant digital technology ecosystem” which could be exploited to improve access to everyday essential services, such as banking, health, and e-commerce.

“The Girls Can Code project was critical in expanding the country’s human resource base in the ICT industry and women and for that matter, girls, had a crucial role to play in the development of the country’s ICT sector,” he stated.

He further indicated that the ministry was keen in supporting the expansion of the project to cover more girls and schools in the country.

Objective

Giving an overview of the project, the Founder and President of HACSA, Mrs Johanna Odonkor Svanikie, who also chaired the event, said the project sought to develop the enthusiasm of girls in the use of applications of ICT.

She stated that it was also aimed at ensuring that girls were exposed to the development of applications of problems identified in their communities and daily activities.

“The Girls Can Code also seeks to empower girls to be critical thinkers and creators of technologies, inspiring them to develop their full potential,” she added.

-DailyGraphic