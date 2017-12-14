First Lady Donates Bus To School Children In New Ningo

The Rebecca Foundation has donated a 66-seater bus to the New Ningo community in the Ningo-Prampram district in the Greater Accra Region to facilitate the transportation of schoolchildren in the area.

Schoolchildren, especially senior high students, often travel about three to four miles to Prampram to attend the only senior high school in the district.

The presentation, which was with support from the Svani Group Limited, the largest distributor of Russian vehicles, was in fulfilment of a promise the First Lady made to the people when she visited the community last November during which she was enstooled as Naana Djangmakuor I by the chiefs and people of New Ningo.

Advice

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the founder of the foundation, advised the community to ensure that all children of school age in New Ningo benefited from the bus.

She pledged the commitment of the foundation to help with the servicing of the bus but advised the people to ensure its proper maintenance.

The First Lady explained that she was touched by the plight of the children due to the distance they had to travel to and from school.

Appreciation

The acting Paramount Chief of Ningpo, Nene Kanor Atiapa III, who is also the acting President of the Ningo Traditional Council, thanked the First Lady for her love for the children in the community.

Appeal

Nene Atiapa III also appealed to the First Lady to help in elevating the Ningo area into a district on its own.

For her part, the Divisional Queen Mother of Ningo, Naana Dede Akewey II, appealed to the First Lady to help them construct a new market in the area, saying because there was no market in the area, young women found it difficult to go into any kind of business venture to support their families.

Condition

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Hahama, said their request could only be granted “when the Electoral Commission (EC) designates Ningo and Prampram as two separate constituencies.”

She, therefore, entreated the people to exercise patience, since there were several factors “the EC takes into consideration before designating constituencies.”

Source: Daily Graphic