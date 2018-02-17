First Lady Commissions CHPS Compound

Rebecca Akufo-Addo with Salifu Saeed

The first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned a CHIPS compound at Nyanshegu in the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.

The Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, chaired by Mrs Akufo-Addo, is part of the foundations to provide basic health care services to the communities across the country.

The first lady stated that the CHIPS compound remains a significant concept to bring and promote health care delivery in the country, especially rural areas.

According to her, as the first lady of the country, she would embark on projects and take initiatives to bring health care delivery to the doorsteps of all Ghanaians to ensure a healthy and productive population.

The newly constructed facility has a 60-bed capacity ward, a consulting room, washrooms and a car park.

The Deputy Health Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, said the provision of the CHPS compound is very critical to the provision of basic health care delivery in the area.

“Even though the country has made significant success in providing physical structures for the provision of health care, there is the need for more of such structures,” he posited.

The deputy minister pledged that his ministry and the Ghana Health Services would provide the necessary and needed logistics to support the facility to deliver quality health care services to the Nyanshegu community and its neighbouring communities.

Salifu Sa-eed, the Northern Regional Minister, was grateful to Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for the facility. He said the facility would help the municipality and the region at large in its quest to deliver quality health care.

He disclosed that maternal mortality is still a challenge in the region, but significant improvement had been achieved through collective efforts by the government and other organizations.

He gave the assurance that his outfit and the assembly would make sure that the facility is used for its intended purpose.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nyenshegu