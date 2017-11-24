First Lady Commissions AGI’s First Office In China

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI)’s first liaison office in Qingdao, China.

The opening of the AGI office which was facilitated by the Belt and Road Collaborative Innovative Centre (BRCIC) of China, is expected to boost Chinese investment in Ghana especially towards the One-District-One Factory (1D1F) programme.

In her remarks, the First Lady said the opening of the office was a testimony to the good relations between the two countries and she is confident the initiative would increase business corporation between Ghana and China.

She encouraged the business community in Ghana to take advantage of the new office assuring them she will always be available to provide the needed support to ensure that the initiative becomes successful.

The President of the AGI, Mr. James Asare Adjaye in his welcome address noted that opening of the liaison office is part of the association’s efforts to support Ghana´s Industrialization agenda.

He however stated that though the facility will be managed by AGI, it would be opened to all Ghanaian businesses, and trade associations, and state institutions.

Mr. Adjaye said that the AGI as well as the international business community especially BRCIC are enthusiastic about the 1D1F programme therefore opening of an office in China will help “promote Chinese investment in Ghana”.

He noted that currently the AGI with government’s support has arranged a $2 billion turn key financial facility from the Chinese National Building Materials Company (CNBM) to support Ghanaian businesses that would operate under the 1D1F initiative.

The Chairperson of BRCIC, Ms. Zhang Lu commended Ghana for being the first country to open a liaison office under the initiative and pledged to support the office to be successful.

The First Lady is in China as part of an eight-day visit to various parts of the country together with female business entrepreneurs from the manufacturing, cosmetic, agriculture, garments and textile and construction industries.

-3news