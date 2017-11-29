First Lady Champions Sports Development

Ms. Shirley Laryea from the Office of the First Lady and Mr. Wang Xiaoguang, singing the agreement while the First Lady and other officials look on

The Rebecca Foundation, chaired by First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has agreed with Licang District Experimental School in Qingdao, China to have an exchange sports programme between Ghanaian and Chinese school kids starting next year.

The programme which seeks to deepen cultural, academic and sports ties between pupils of the two countries will see 10 pupils from the school visiting Ghana while 10 pupils from Ghana will also visit China every year.

Under the programme, the children are expected to gain a lot, especially, in the area of sports as the pupils from China will be trained in Ghana’s favorite sporting disciplines especially soccer while Ghanaian pupils visiting China will also be taught various sports including table tennis.

First Lady Mrs. Akufo-Addo commended the people of China for their sense of discipline saying “the exchange programme would help impact some of their values in the participating children.”

Prof. Kwesi Yankah who accompanied First Lady’s team to China said, “through the power of sports, the children who will be participating in the exchange programme will be able to make friends to deepen cultural relations between the two countries.”

The agreement for the programme was signed on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation by Ms. Shirley Laryea from the office of the First Lady while Mr. Wang Xiaoguang, Director General, Education and Sports Bureau of the Licang District signed for the Chinese school.

Later, the First Lady met with members of the Ghanaian community in Qingdao. She encouraged them to contribute their knowledge, skills and resources to the development of Ghana and assured them that President Akufo-Addo and his team are working hard to steer the country towards sustainable development and prosperity.

From The Sports Desk