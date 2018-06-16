First Lady And Others To Be Honoured

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The Royal Philharmonic Choir, in collaboration with Malaika Media Network, is to honour the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her invaluable contribution to the development of the country.

The First Lady, a champion of child healthcare, will be recognized for her role in reducing child mortality in the country at the event which is scheduled for June 23, 2018 at the Bread of Life Methodist Church Auditorium at Dansoman in Accra.

She will also be honoured for her overall contribution to the betterment of Ghana’s healthcare system.

Apart from the First Lady, other personalities will also be honoured for their various roles in the development of the country over the years.

They are former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood and Nana Prof. S. K. B. Asante, Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite of Despite Group of Companies and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Group of Companies.

Father Andrew Campbell, who has dedicated his life to helping the needy in Ghana for more than four decades, will also be honoured for his contribution to the Ghanaian society.

Recognition

Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, will be honoured for her tremendous contribution in the field of administration of justice in Ghana during her time in office.

Former Ghanaian politician, reverend minister and business woman, Joyce Rosalind Aryee, will also be honoured for serving Ghana for more than 40 years in both the public and private sectors.

She is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and was the first woman in Africa to have held that role. Currently, she is the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries.

Nana Prof. S. K. B. Asante, a traditional ruler and a statesman, will be recognized by the event organisers for his role in shaping Ghana’s democracy which has stood the test of time despite the challenges it faced.

Father Andrew Campbell, an Irish Priest, will also be honoured for his desire to assist the poor and the needy in society.

Father Campbell is the founder of Leper’s Aid Committee, a committee of Young People committed to assisting the Cured Lepers by raising funds.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak