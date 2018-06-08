First Klass Music Signs On Obibini Takyi Jnr

Obibini-Takyi-Jnr

First Klass Music, a UK-based record label, has signed on young and upcoming Ghana music star, Obibini Takyi Jnr.

Obibini Takyi Jnr, a singer and songwriter, was signed a few weeks ago after weeks of series of negotiations between the artiste and management of First Klass Music.

First Klass Music is under First Klass Shipping Company Limited, which is a door-to-door shipping company from the UK to Ghana owned by a young enterprising Ghanaian businessman, Michael Obeng.

The record label seeks to tap into the rich and diverse music talents that Ghana has, and promote these talents onto the international music market.

The record label which attaches a lot of importance to developing Ghanaian artistes and enhancing their image on the international music market decided to sign Obibini Takyi Jnr. on because he has the talent; he is very good and marketable.

Obibini Takyi has been working on a couple of music projects behind the scenes and this happens to be his first major deal.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. is the son of the late highlife musicians, Obibini Takyi of ‘Akosombo Nkanea’ fame.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. hails from Ashanti Akyem Atwedie in the Ashanti Region.

The deal also comes at a time Obibini Takyi Jnr. is working on his new music video from his single entitled ‘Powder.’

‘Powder’ is a classic danceable masterpiece with Afrobeat rhythm produced by popular Kumasi-based engineer, APYA, and also mastered by Dannybeatz in Accra.

Obibini Takyi Jnr teams up with another talented artiste, Luther, on this ‘Powder’ track.