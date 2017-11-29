First Atlantic Bank Goes To Tamale

(From left to right) Odun Odunfa, MD/CEO; Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, Board Chairperson, and Naa Dapkema Alhaji Alhassan Dawuni, Chief of Tamale after the opening of the bank

First Atlantic Bank has extended its first class banking products and services to Tamale and its surrounding communities in the Northern Region.

The bank opened its 31st branch at Changli on the hospital road in Tamale last Thursday.

It is expected to provide bespoke financial products and services to businesses and individuals and also serve the bank’s customers in the Upper East and Upper West regions.

Board Chairperson of the First Atlantic Bank, Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, said the official opening of the branch was a clear demonstration of the bank’s confidence in Ghana’s future, especially the Northern Region.

“This indicates our readiness to support the growth and needs of our customers in and around Changli, Sabonjida, Vitting, Gumani, Lamashegu, Sakasaka, Aboabo and its environs.”

She thanked the bank’s customers for their immense support over the years, citing the bank’s rapid growth from a modest seven branches in 2012 to the current 31 branches.

“It is on the back of the aforementioned broad objectives and the sterling performance that the bank has attracted an investment from the Africa Finance & Investment Group (AFIG) Fund II, a leading private equity fund management company registered in Mauritius.”

Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh reassured customers of First Atlantic Bank that the bank would raise more capital to meet and surpass the minimum capital requirement announced by the Bank of Ghana before the close of next year 2018.

The special guest of honour, Naa Dapkema Alhaji Alhassan Dawuni, Chief of Tamale, in a brief remark, thanked the leadership of the bank for choosing Tamale as part of its growth strategy and admonished the staff of the branch not to rest on their oars but soar higher to serve customers in the area.

Regional Coordinating Director Alhassan Issahaku also expressed his profound gratitude to management of the bank for bringing the Purple Experience to Changli and its environs.

He reiterated the region’s preparedness to support the bank to serve the people of the Northern Region.