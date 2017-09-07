Fire Service Boss Re-assigned To National Security

Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie

The Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie, has been relieved of his current post and re-assigned to the National Security.

Sources told 3News Thursday that his deputy will take over as the new Chief Fire Officer.

It is unclear what prompted the changes and what Dr. Gaisie’s role at the National Security will be.

3News sources say government will soon issue a statement to announce the new changes.

Dr. Gasie was appointed as the Chief Fire Officer 16th December, 2014.

In March this year the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, denied reports that he had sacked Dr. Gaisie and replaced him with one Kwame Kwartin.

Dr. Gaisie was enlisted into the Ghana National Fire Service as a Professional Public Relations Officer in 1989.

He rose through the ranks in his career as Divisional Officer, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Deputy Chief Fire Officer and until his appointment as the Chief Fire Officer in 2014.

He occupied several positions in his career as a professional Firefighter including the The Regional Commander, Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti Regions.

Dr. Gaisie is a Graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and holds a Masters Degree in Governance and Leadership and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Humanities from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and the Pan African Seminary College, respectively.

He also graduated in Executive Fire Leadership & Management Course from the Dillard University, New Orleans – U.S.A.

