Fire Kills NDC Organiser

A 42-year-old farmer, Mr. Alhassan, who got burnt by fire with his family at Kotito, a farming community around Damongo in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region, has died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the deceased was the branch youth organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Kotito in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region.

Leadership of the NDC in the Northern Region and his family have since buried the deceased.

According to reports, the deceased was also a petrol dealer, who buys petrol in drums and retails to customers as a business in the community.

But, unfortunately, a drum containing petrol suddenly exploded when the entire family was at home at that particular time.

Four family members were severely burnt by the fire and were in critical condition.

Mr. Alhassan, with his two sons and wife, was rushed to the TTH for immediate medical attention.

Some residents expressed their frustrations about the lack of ambulance in the West Gonja District.

They appealed to government to repair some broken ambulances in the district to enhance health delivery.

The family had to be transported to the TTH by an ambulance which came all the way from the Sawla Tuna-Kalba District.

