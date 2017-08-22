Fire Guts Royal TV Studio

Amankwa Agyeman

Fire has gutted the live studio of Royal TV in Kumasi, destroying valuable equipment valued around a staggering GH¢300,000.

Among the items burnt into ashes in the early Thursday morning fire include cameras, tripod, televisions sets, monitors, among others.

The fire started around 5:30am, when the crew of the television station was preparing to air their daily morning show programme.

Luckily, no injury or death was recorded during the disaster, as there was no member of staff in the studio when the fire started.

Royal TVs studio was gutted by similar fire about three years ago due to power fluctuation. The cause of Thursday’s fire is, however, not known.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal TV, Amankwa Agyeman, told BEATWAVES that fire men were called to douse the blaze from spreading further on Thursday morning.

He said people at the scene just saw a thick smoke emanating from the studio, and it was followed by the fire.

Mr Amankwa added that Royal TV is still operating from other studios, and he appealed to individuals and authorities concerned to come to the station’s aid.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi