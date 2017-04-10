Fire Guts Kumasi Central Market

A fire outbreak at the Kumasi Central Market Monday afternoon has destroyed shops, stalls and goods worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor who confirmed the incident on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are at the scene fighting the fire.

The fire believed to have started at 1 p.m on Monday also burnt down a KIA truck parked in front of the building which houses several shops.

Though the cause of the fire is still unknown, a KIA truck loaded with mattresses is believed to have sparked fire after the mattresses came into contacts with an electric cable.

According to reports, several shoppers and traders are trapped in the market.

Meanwhile, all roads leading to the area have been blocked.

