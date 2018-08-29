Fire Guts Hospital

Parts of the hospital that was burnt by the blaze

PARTS OF the Mankranso Government Hospital were gutted by fire on Monday, which sent medical personnel and patients running to save their lives.

According to an eye witness, the fire, which started around 5:40 am, spread quickly to the records room and labour ward of the hospital, including machines that are used to treat patients.

The exact cause of the blaze was not immediately known but the DCE for Ahafo Ano South West District, Patrick Adusei, who rushed to the scene, suspected that an electrical fault might have triggered the fire outbreak.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded from the blaze as the medical personnel and patients were assisted by residents of the community to escape unhurt.

Speaking with reporters, Dr. Fiifi Okyere, Medical Doctor of the hospital, said items and facilities worth GH¢300,000 were destroyed by the fire before it was eventually brought under control.

He commended firefighters from places like Bechem, Tepa and Nkawie, who rushed to the hospital after receiving a distress call to quench the blaze, saying “their efforts prevented disaster”.

Dr. Fiifi Okyere also lauded residents of the community, who risked their lives to save patients and medical personnel before the arrival of firefighters.

He said the real cause of the fire would be known after firefighters had completed their investigations, adding that the hospital would continue to provide healthcare despite being hit with a fire outbreak.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Mankranso, Ashanti