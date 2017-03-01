Finance Minister Delivers 2017 Budget On Thursday

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, will, on behalf of the President, present the 2017 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 1100 hours.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance said the 2017 Budget was expected to focus on stimulating growth and job creation through private sector development.

“It will aim at getting Ghana working again,” the statement said.

The budget would include measures to restore fiscal discipline and good economic governance, transparent and accountable use of public resources in accordance with the new Public Financial Management Law and to provide a credible basis for economic policy clarity going forward.

-GNA