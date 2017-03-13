Final Year SHS Student Found Dead Near Hotel Pool

The late Prince Sam was found dead after a pool party

A final year student of the Mando Senior High School in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region was found dead Sunday after a pool party.

Prince Sam, 20, was said to have joined the party organized by a rural bank at the Nsaakoa Hotel in Ajumako Onwane. But fate did not smile on him as he was found dead by friends.

Residents say this is the third time in a row someone has died in March at a pool party at the venue.

Speaking to Onua 95.1FM’s Kwame Kakarba, grandmother of the deceased said OD1, as he was affectionately called, “was killed by friends”.

Maame Abena Akuaa said he had left home on Saturday night and had stayed late with friends. The body has since been deposited in Breman Asikuma Hospital mortuary.

-3news