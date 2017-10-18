FIFA U17 World Cup : Black Starlets Beat Niger

A first half penalty converted by captain Eric Ayiah and a 90th minute stunner from Richard Danso is all the starlets needed to seal the victory.

The starlets though missed some goal scoring opportunities including a second penalty taken by captain Ayiah will play African champions Mali at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday 21st October.

Ghana Black Starlets beat Niger 6-5 on penalties to make it to the final of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Gabon in May earlier this.year

-Adomonline