FIFA Normalisation Committee Members Unveiled

Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah, who was the CAF/FIFA liaison team head will lead a four-member Normalisation Committee to run Ghana Football for the next six months following the announcement at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday.

He will be deputized by former Airtel Chief Executive Officer Lucy Quist.

Other members on the committee are Lawyer Duah Adonten, a former Kotoko Board member with Naa Odofoley Nortey completing the list.

Alhaji MND Jawula, who was expected to be part of the committee, did not make the list. Although it is not clear if it is an outright exclusion, this has been seen as a response to the heavy criticism from the general public since it emerged that he could be a part of the group.

According to the Fifa rep who announced the committee, there will be further consultation which may lead to other names to be added or removed from the list.

Fifa says it retains the right to remove/add any members of this Normalisation Committee. Monthly update reports will be sent to Fifa and CAF.

A forensic audit of the GFA accounts will be done.

FIFA members Amaju Pinnick of Nigeria and Victor Mosengo arrived in Accra on Tuesday to ensure the members selected met the integrity standard set by the world football governing body.

The Normalisation Committee members will run the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana.

They will also review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes and once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of FIFA and CAF, to organize and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

The specified period of time during which the normalization committee shall perform its functions shall expire when all of the above-mentioned tasks have been properly fulfilled, but by no later than 31 March 2019.

-Myjoyonline