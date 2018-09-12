FIFA, NFF Chief In Town

Amaju Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has arrived in Ghana with a FIFA delegation to constitute the Normalization Committee for Ghana Football.

CAF first Vice President, Amaju Pinnick, arrived in Accra, Ghana yesterday with his team members where he is serving as CAF/FIFA Representative and Chef De Mission of the Normalisation Committee to bring Ghana Football Association back to its footing.

Ghana’s football has been rocked by bribery and corruption involving former Ghana FA boss and CAF vice president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, exposed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The other members of the FIFA Normalisation Committee include; Mr. Veron Mosengo Omba, FIFA’s Director, Member Associations and Mr. Nicola Luca, FIFA, Manager, Member Associations.

The Normalisation Committee members will be tasked to;

– To run the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana;

– To review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes, and;

– Once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of FIFA and CAF, to organise and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

The specified period of time during which the normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire when all of the above-mentioned tasks have been properly fulfilled, but by no later than 31 March 2019.

All football activities in the country have been halted following the airing of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 documentary.