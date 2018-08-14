Fifa Gives Ghana 2-wk Ultimatum To Withdraw Court Case Against GFA

Football’s world-governing body, Fifa, has given Ghana up till Monday, August 27, 2018 to withdraw a High Court suit, which has since seen the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved.

In a letter dated 13 August, 2018 and signed by Fifa’s Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, Ghana will be suspended if the suit is not withdrawn.

“The suspension would be lifted only once the above-mentioned petition is withdrawn and FIFA is given written proof thereof.”

The letter was addressed to Dr Kofi Amoah, the head of the Liaison Team set up to oversee reforms at the GFA.

Read the full letter here…