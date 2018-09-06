header ad banner
 FIFA Extends Nyantakyi Ban  

September 6, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi

FIFA has extended its ban from all football activities on former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi by an additional 45 days.

He was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s the Ethics Committee.

The committee is carrying out a formal investigation into Nyantakyi after he was filmed apparently accepting a “cash gift”.

The extension of the ban will commence on 6 September 2018.

He was filmed in an undercover investigation by controversial Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

Soon after the ban on 8 June, Nyantakyi resigned from the posts he had held with football’s world governing body, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). BBC.

