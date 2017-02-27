FIFA Boss Visits Nana Today

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that FIFA President Gianni Infantino will visit Ghana today on a one-day working visit that includes a meeting with the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo

The leader of world football’s governing body will arrive in Accra on Monday morning as he seeks to further strengthen the ties between FIFA and Ghana.

Infantino will meet Ghanaian President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Flagstaff House.

“This is an important milestone for football in Ghana with President Infantino coming to the country to share ideas of his vision for the game,” Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi told Ghanafa.org.

“President Infantino’s visit is unique because it gives our key stakeholders the chance to exchange ideas with a sitting FIFA President to help shape the future of the game.”

“We are delighted to host the FIFA President in Ghana and we are confident the visit will further accelerate the development of the game in the country.”

The Swiss national will then visit the GFA headquarters where he will meet federation officials and staff of the organisation.

Infantino will then hold a meeting with the Executive Committee of the GFA and key stakeholders of the game to brainstorm on his vision for football.

He will hold a press conference at the GFA immediately after the meeting.

Infantino is visiting several FIFA Member Associations around the globe to share ideas on his new vision of developing the game across the globe.