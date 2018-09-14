Fidelity Bank Staff Support Deaf Students

Jim Baiden, MD, Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has donated 907 Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs) valued at GH¢10,000 to students of the Mampong School for the Deaf.

Selected staff of the bank, in partnership with the Private Sector Malaria Prevention Program (PSMP) under the John Hopkins Center for Communication Programmes, embarked on a day’s trip to the school, comprising two units – Mampong Demonstration School for the Deaf and the Mampong Senior High School for the Deaf.

The school, which is the only Senior High School for the deaf in the country, has several needs, including proper malaria prevention.

Fidelity Bank also educated them on the prevention of malaria.

Commenting on the donation, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden, disclosed that “the donation is in line with one of the core values of the bank, which is supporting the communities in which we operate. It also forms part of the Staff Charity @ Work initiative where staff embark on a cause to better the lives of people in need. The money used to purchase these nets was raised by staff with support from management.”

Mr. Baiden added that “the country recorded 4.6 million suspected malaria cases at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in the first half of 2017. The number of malaria admission was 145,986 and during the same period 266 malaria deaths were recorded. If the wealth of a nation is said to depend on the health of its citizens, then we must all join the fight against malaria infection.”

Fidelity Bank recently made donations to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to improve the lives of needy Ghanaians.