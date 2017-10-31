Fidelity Bank Rewards Customers

Jim Baiden

Fidelity Bank has made five more lucky customers of the bank 10x richer in the 3rd draw of the Fidelity 10x Richer Promo held at Takoradi in the Western Region, bringing the total number of winners so far to 15 customers.

The five lucky customers are Esther Okuto of the Mamprobi Branch, Shadrach Amo-Mensah of the Kantamanto Branch and Dolly Atefoe of the Spintex Road Branch.

The rest are Benneth Arthur of the Tarkwa Branch and Joshua Tandoh of the Takoradi Market Circle Branch.

The winners all had their coupon balance multiplied by 10, with each winning GH¢5,000.00

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden, said he was optimistic the money won will make an impact in the lives of the lucky customers.

Mr Baiden used the occasion to assure customers of the bank’s strength in the face of Bank of Ghana (BoG) increasing the minimum capital requirement.

He urged customers to deposit more to increase their chances of winning big in the monthly draws, particularly the grand draw in which GHȼ150,000.00 will be won by three customers.

Fidelity Bank launched the Fidelity 10x Richer Promo in June, this year, to reward loyal customers, as well as inculcate in Ghanaians a savings culture.

In each monthly draw, five lucky customers will each have their coupon balance multiplied by 10.

The grand draw will however offer three lucky customers the chance to have their coupon balance multiplied by 10X10, walking away with a total of GHȼ150,000.

In all, Fidelity Bank is rewarding customers with cash prizes of almost GHȼ300,000.

New customers will be required to open a current or savings account with a minimum deposit of GHȼ500 or multiples of it.

The money must stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify for the draw.

Existing customers will be required to top up existing account balances with GHȼ500 or multiples of it.

The new funds must also stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify.