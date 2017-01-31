Fidelity Bank Promotes Financial Literacy

Dr. William Derban speaking at the launch

Fidelity Bank has partnered Imani Consult Ltd and Bestman Games Ltd to use the customized edition of the Accra Monopoly Board to promote financial literacy.

According to Fidelity Bank, the collaboration forms part of its resolve to promote financial literacy and financial inclusion.

Director for Strategic Partnerships and CSR at Fidelity Bank, Dr. William Derban, expressed his excitement about the partnership, explaining that Monopoly is a great educational game that teaches the foundations of finance, trade and investment.

He was optimistic that it would go a long way to help children understand basic finance when it is played in schools and homes.

“Fidelity is the best bank in Ghana and we are also the largest privately owned indigenous bank in Ghana.

“This places a huge responsibility on us and how we relate to our community. For us finance is what we do and what we are good at. We believe that giving people, especially the youth an opportunity to be financially literate is something we must pursue,” Dr. Derban said.

He said the Monopoly Accra edition would inform and educate people about basic financial concepts.

It is the one situation where a five-year-old can become a banker, he added.

Accra now joins cities such as New York, Paris, Sydney, London and Lagos, which have customized editions of the Monopoly Board Game.

The Accra edition of the Monopoly Board Game features sites and landmarks in Accra such as the Makola Market and the Osu Oxford Street.

Monopoly clubs are expected to be opened in schools across the country.

The game will provide players with information on the historical significance of the landmarks and interesting sites, thereby promoting tourism.