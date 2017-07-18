Fidelity Bank Grows Agent Network

Jim Baiden, MD, Fidelity Bank

Privately-owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank, has expanded its agent network to make its services readily available to all customers and prospective ones.

Under its Agency Banking Division, the bank currently has over 1,000 agents across the 10 regions of Ghana.

Fidelity Bank has also upgraded its Agent Management System (AMS) with an advanced technology, which allows for easy upgrade periodically to constantly improve the system.

Commenting on the improved Agency Banking module, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden, noted that the new and improved platform would serve all of the bank’s customers and not only Smart Account holders.

Customers can perform a host of transactions at the agent point such as cash deposit, cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, airtime top-up, mini statement request, local currency funds transfer and Fidelity Money Transfer.

“In the coming months, we hope to roll out even more services that our agents can undertake. Debit card request, cheque book request, inter-bank transfers, TV license payment, airline ticket payment, remittances, DSTV and ECG bill payments will all be available at our agents.”

The over 1,000 agents are all mapped or supported by a Fidelity Bank branch.

Unlike previously when agents received assistance from the Agency network team at the Head Office only, now all agents have been linked to the nearest Fidelity Bank branch where they can channel their challenges for prompt redress.

The bank was also authorized by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to undertake agency banking in 2013.

It won Bank of the Year in 2015 and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years.

The bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker’s Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.

Fidelity Bank was also adjudged the Bank of the year 2016 at the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance African Banking Awards.