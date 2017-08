Fidelity Bank Engages Customers On Digitization

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden

The wind of digitization is blowing rapidly through all aspects of business in the world and banking is no exception.

As a bank that believes in transforming and finding enviable means to serve its customers, Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately owned bank, has organized a forum to interact and sensitize its corporate clients.

Under the theme, ‘Creating awareness through digitization,’ the event housed over 50 Corporate and Investment Banking clients in a 2-hour discussion and learning session.

The Trade & Transaction Banking team sensitized participants on the need to jump onto the digital wagon in order to cash-in on the numerous gains for their working cycles.

Clients were given hands on experience on key digital banking products, including an upgraded corporate internet banking platform, a robust internet banking system that has a wide array of reporting and payment tools (bulk uploads, H2H connection, ACH, GIS, etc.).

According to the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden, the forum was organized after the bank successfully enhanced its corporate electronic channels. “Fidelity Bank embraces change and believes in adapting to new trends to serving customers. As such, we organized this forum to keep our clients informed and educated on our digital channels upgraded with maximum security to speed up processes and add more convenience to their daily transactions.”

Mr. Baiden added that embracing technological change and being innovative is the only way to keep up with customers’ needs.

“Our clients are key to our survival as a business entity and we will always go the extra mile to keep them updated with new trends in serving them.”

A new Collections Management System, which is a dynamic collections tool that offers convenience for establishing collection agreements with schools, airlines, hospitals and government agencies, was also introduced to clients. Others include Point of Sale (POS) and Trade options.