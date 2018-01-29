Fidelity Bank Appoints Deputy MD

Julian Opuni

Fidelity Bank has appointed Julian Kingsley Opuni as its Deputy Managing Director.

Until his appointment, Mr Opuni was the Divisional Director for Retail Banking where he played a key role in building the retail business of the Bank.

Julian brings on board a wealth of experience in banking, having worked in various roles in the international financial sector for over 20 years.

He is an Associate of the Institute of Financial Services (Aifs) and holds a Bsc. degree in Banking & Financial Services from the University of Manchester’s Institute of Science & Technology.

“We are elated to have such an experienced and hardworking personality as Deputy Managing Director of our bank. In his new role, Julian will leverage his over 20 years banking experience to increase the competitiveness of Fidelity in the banking world,” said Jim Baiden, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank.

Mr. Opuni said, “I am greatly humbled and appreciative of the Board of Fidelity Bank for reposing confidence in me for this high office. I will support the excellent leadership of Mr. Baiden to take Fidelity to the next level.”

Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, Julian had a successful career with Lloyds Bank in the UK where he worked for over 18 years.

He joined Lloyds on its expedited management training programme.

Julian held many roles in operations and retail banking.

Additionally, he held several senior positions in both Business & Corporate Banking, finally serving as a Senior Manager with responsibility for various business centres in the West of London.

Julian joined Fidelity in June 2012 as Head of Commercial Banking and progressed to become the Divisional Director of Retail Banking in April 2016.

Fidelity Bank is the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank in Ghana and the 4th largest in terms of assets and deposits.

The bank currently has 75 branches and over 114 ATMs nationwide.

A business desk report