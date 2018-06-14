FIC Seeks Nyantakyi, GFA Account Details

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has asked all banks and non-bank financial institutions in the country to provide full information on all bank accounts of former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The financial institutions have also been directed to provide same details of bank accounts bearing the name of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

FIC’s orders follow a money laundering scoop on Mr. Nyantakyi from Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ recent video footages that alleged corrupt activities in Ghana’s football.

The FIC has a mandate to protect the economy and financial integrity of the country.

In a letter dated June 11, 2018 to the banks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FIC, Kwaku Dua, stated: “Pursuant to Section 28 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749), as amended, kindly furnish us with the following information on subjects and any other connected accounts: (1) mandate and account opening forms (2) business registration document (3) legible copy of photo identity (4) evidence of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) (5) all transaction details (bank statement) from January 2014 to date (6) copies of all SWIFT Messages received for the same period (if any) and (7) copies of verification of beneficiary owners form completed in respect of transfers.”

The banks are to furnish the FIC with soft copies of the requested documents not later than Thursday, June 14, 2018.

In the meantime, government, through the Attorney General, has begun the process of dissolving the Ghana FA following the premiering of the #Number12 documentary by the investigative journalist.

A High Court on Tuesday gave the government the green light to start the process.

Mr. Nyantakyi is also under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over a charge of defrauding by false pretenses.

-Starrfmonline