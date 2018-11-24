Fiaseman Grabs Gold Fields Cup

The winners and officials in a pose

Fiaseman Senior High School (SHS) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region emerged winners in the Gold Fields football gala at the Tarkwa and Aboso (T&A) Park in the municipality.

The event was part of activities marking the 25th anniversary celebration of the gold mining company.

It was also to emphasize the bond between the company and its stakeholders as well as to showcase the company’s support to the youth in its catchment communities.

The participating teams included Tarkwa Senior High School, St Augustine’s Senior High School (SHS), Fiaseman SHS and Huni-Valley SHS.

The others included Gold Fields’ staff and the various media houses in the municipality.

The Gold Fields staff engaged the media houses in a curtain raiser and the staff of the mining company defeated the Tarkwa Media XI 2-1.

Fiaseman SHS beat the Tarkwa SHS team 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in the 90 minutes regulation time.

The winners were given the Gold Fields Challenge Cup trophy and a cash prize of ₡3,000.

The 1st runner-up team, Tarkwa SHS received ₡2,000 and silver medals, while the 3rd placed team, Huni-Valley SHS went home with ₡1,000 Ghana cedis and bronze medal.

The Vice President and Head of Stakeholder Relations Gold Fields, David Ebo Johnson noted that all participating teams competed fairly and did their best, exhibiting strong willpower and true sportsmanship.

“The game was to create unifying sports in the host communities, and the exemplary participation of the teams had promoted the spirit of solidarity,” he added.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service, Alex Kweku Duah, noted that the football gala offered the students the opportunity to have fun, socialize and also served as a recreational period for them.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa