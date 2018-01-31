Fetish Priests Storm Nkoranza For Krufie Festival

Chief fetish priest Nana Kofi Adjei

FETISH PRIESTS and priestesses from Ghana, United State of America, France, La Cote Divoire, Togo, Benin and other African countries, last weekend converged on a small farming community called Bredi, near Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region, to display their magical powers during the Krufie Festival.

Bredi, in the Nkoranza South municipality, has gained popularity the world over because of the Kofi Abrefa Shrine, which harbours the powerful deity called Kofi Abafo. According to the chief priest, Nana Kofi Adjei, the gods had been good to them by protecting them during their travels and against bad spirits.

According to Nana Kofi Adjei, people who send the gods abroad come to offer sacrifices by way of thanksgiving to the gods during the Krufie festival.

During the festival, a number of cows are slaughtered to give thanks to the gods for taking good care of them during the previous year. This year’s festival is unique because according to Nana Kofi Adjei, the mud building which housed the first fetish priest (founder) was demolished and in its place, a hotel was put up by one of the founder’s sons – Nick Danso Adjei – in memory of his late father.

The building, which looks like a 4 star hotel, according to Mr. Nick, cost about $800,000.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Bredi

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com