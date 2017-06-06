Felicia Ntim’s Latest Album Ready          

Felicia Ntim

A Kumasi-based gospel artiste, Felicia Ntim, is set to release a new album titled ‘Wobeko Bi Anaa’.

According to the artiste, the 10-track album which will be released in August this year will be used to re-establish her presence in the gospel music industry.

Felicia Ntim, poised to use her gospel music to promote the teachings of Christ, told BEATWAVES that the promotion of her new album will start on June 30 before its final release in August this year.

She also said her new album has songs that will help change the trend of the gospel music industry in the country.

The songs on the album have good sound quality, good danceable beats and good backing vocals. “Most of the songs are mid-tempo tunes fit for all occasions,” she added.

To satisfy her fans, Felicia Ntim mentioned that she and her management team have recorded two music videos which will be released alongside the album.

The gospel artiste stressed that the video will be aired on some selected local television networks across the country to promote the album.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter hinted that ‘Wobeko Bi Anaa’ was composed to inspire gospel music fans overcome doubts and fears and empower them with faith and confidence to be victorious in all they do.

Some of the songs on the new album include ‘Nkunimdi Hene’, ‘W’ahwe Mekra So’, ‘Yesu Aye Bi’, ‘Mete Ofre Bi’, among others.