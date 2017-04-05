Feli Nuna Embarks On 3-Weeks Tour

Feli Nuna

Fast rising young female artiste Feli Nuna is set to embark on a three-week tour to entertain her fans as well as promote her music and brand.

The tour dubbed “Familiarisation Tour” which kicks off on Friday April 7 will see the artiste perform at the various Vienna City branches in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

The tour which will kick start at the Vienna City Club in Accra before moving to Kumasi and Takoradi, will be climaxed with a mega concert in Takoradi.

The tour venues are expected to be filled with expectant music lovers who would witness the best from Feli Nuna who will perform alongside some of her colleagues in the music industry.

Some of the artistes billed to perform alongside Feli Nuna during the tour include Edem, Adina, Episode, Article Wan, Winky, Flowking Stone, Kojo Cue, Baza, Amerado, Ayesem and Ebony.

The tour, according to the artiste, is being organized to promote her brand among fans outside of Accra as well as give them an opportunity to interact and take photographs with her as well as enjoy her live in performance.

Popularly known as Daavi Diva by her fans, Feli Nuna is steadily rising in popularity with songs such as Lose Control, Awola and the tour, which is a partnership between Pro Concept, BeeHyve Entertainment and Vienna City Ghana, is anticipated to help her “climb the ladder of fame”.

Born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, Feli Nuna established herself in mainstream music with her Ghana Girl Swag song in 2013 under Lynx Entertainment record label but took a break to further her education.

She came back in full force in 2015 but this time signed on to BeeHyve Entertainment.

Feli Nuna has worked with big names in the music industry such as Richie, E.L, C Real, Joey B and many others.