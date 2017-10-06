I Feel Very Young At 30 -Ex-Queen

A South African-based Ghanaian queen, Laverne Asante, turned 30 over the weekend and she painted Johannesburg red to commemorate her milestone.

“I still feel very young at age 30,” she told NEWS-ONE on Tuesday.

The birthday celebration was hosted in Hollywood style at the Maslow Hotel, a five-star establishment within the heart of Sandton.

She imported her birthday cake from France and also flown DJs from Zimbabwe to give patrons a special treat. The ceremony was attended by a number of entertainment personalities, including Miss Johanessburg Christina Hornsby.

Laverne Asante is medical doctor, a beauty queen, an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She’s also the youngest director in a road maintenance company.

She has made a name for herself in the local pageant industry. She has held a number of titles, including Miss Commonwealth SA Charity 2014, Miss Commonwealth 1st Princess 2014, Miss Gauteng 2013, Miss Edenvale 2013, Ultimate Model International 2012 and Miss Runway Model 2011.

She represented South Africa at the Commonwealth International pageant in London in November 2014. She is also the former national director of Miss Heritage SA.

Through the Miss Heritage platform, she was able to groom young women across the country and touch lives in each and every province.

She has assisted in raising funds for numerous charities. She founded the Dr Asante Foundation, a non-profit company aimed at grooming underprivileged girls and empowering them through education, with Dr Hilda Asante (her sister).

She is a sought-after professional pageant judge and has judged countless number of prestigious pageants and photographic competitions in South Africa.