I Feel Naked – Former Minister Laments Over Inusah Fuseini Bug

Nii Osah Mills

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Nii Osah Mills has expressed dismay following revelations, all his days in office were under the watch of a secret camera.

“I feel naked” he complained to Joy News’ Raymond Acquah, Tuesday.

It is a feeling made worse by the confession by his predecessor, Insuah Fuseini that he planted the device while he occupied the office.

Nii Osah-Mills was nominated in June 2014, the device was discovered late June 2017.

Insuah Fuseini’s confession suggests the recorder with a camera, a storage unit and a suspected transmitter has been there for at least three years.

For about two and a half years of Nii Osah Mills’ stay in office, an audiovisual recorder capable of picking a whisper 35 feet away, was locked him on.

Except, the device was not working according to Inusah Fuseini, who is Tamale Central MP.

The bug was picked up by security operatives in the office of its new target, John Peter Amewu, the Lands and Natural minister.

Amewu has been leading a key government push-back on illegal mining menace believed to involve deadly forces.

A worried Nii Osah Mills said he feels his security was compromised.

“…such a device was in my office throughout and I would spend time in the office sometimes the whole day, sometimes closing 9 o’clock or 10 o’clock”.

He said he found no comfort in the claim by Inusah Fuseini that the device was defective.

“I don’t think it was fair that a former colleague would plant a device and not inform me whether it is working or not, that is not the question”.

He said the news came to him via media reports.”I am absolutely surprised. if you were in my shoes, you would be too”.

-Myjoyonline