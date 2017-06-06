I Feel Like A Young Boy …Says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is as sharp off the pitch as he is on it on Sunday after getting a new haircut, and said he now feels like a young boy.

Whether it was part of the Champions League celebrations or possibly a forfeit for not scoring a hat-trick, Ronaldo was quick to show off his new do on Instagram.

‘Do you like it?’ he asked his 103million followers just hours after Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win the Champions League in Cardiff, as he showed off his new trim after removing his trademark highlights.

Ronaldo, 36, who was joined by members of his family on the pitch immediately after the game, said scoring twice (moving him up to 600 goals for club and country) made him feel like a ‘young boy’.

‘It has been another great season, and I had an amazing season, winning the double (La Liga and Champions League).’