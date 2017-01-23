Fear Grips Teachers Over Juju Scare

New teachers transferred to the Soda D/A Junior High School (JHS) at Mame-Krobo in the Affram Plains South District of the Eastern Region are currently living in fear.

The new teachers, who were transferred to the school to fill the vacuum created following the dismissal of 15 others, were welcomed on Friday with Black magic at the entrance of the Staff Common Room.

The teachers were shocked to see broken eggs and other items depicting ‘juju’ or black magic close to their office entrance, with an inscription indicating that five of them will die soon if they do not reject the posting.

The teachers, who were said to have been transferred over indiscipline, reportedly protested against the appointment of a new headmaster for the school.

According to the affected teachers, some of them were better qualified to head the school than the new headmaster, who has little knowledge in managing a school.

The mass transfer of teachers in the school was strongly opposed by the teachers, community and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

Several meetings by the stakeholders of the school and the District Director failed to stop the transfer of the teachers.

A final meeting with the community is scheduled to take place today at the chief’s palace to resolve the impasse.

From Daniel Bampoe, Mame – Krobo